Favorite Places

When my high school Spanish teacher reached out for an illustration that combined her favorite places around the world, I said, "Of course!" There are 22 landmarks packed into this piece that now hangs in her living room. ⁠How many can you spot? 🗺️⁠

Swipe right to catch some of the sketching processes.⁠

