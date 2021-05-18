Sonali Kshirsagar

100 Days UI Challenge: Day 5 - Website page for Bollywood Actor

Sonali Kshirsagar
Sonali Kshirsagar
  • Save
100 Days UI Challenge: Day 5 - Website page for Bollywood Actor uiux design uxui ui design vector design web website design uxdesign illustration ux ui challenge ui 100 days challenge
Download color palette

Hi everyone,

Today I have created a website page for Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan.
Hope all of you Like it

Sonali Kshirsagar
Sonali Kshirsagar

More by Sonali Kshirsagar

View profile
    • Like