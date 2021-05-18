Bonus Round - Animation Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Bonus Round screen is divided into two parts. The playing field is located on the left half.
⠀
The 16 symbols are divided into four rows of four columns. While the symbols are hidden from players, they appear as bright purple blobs of light.
Bright sparks can be seen around the symbols. In the right half of the screen, there is a paytable with points for each row of symbols.
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
⠀
#Bonus #Bonusround #Bonusgame #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines