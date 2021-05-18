Cameron Hall

The Life of Gon Freecss 3/3

Cameron Hall
Cameron Hall
  • Save
The Life of Gon Freecss 3/3 gon freecss hunter x hunter anime zine magazine whitespace type editorial print layout concept typography design
Download color palette

Personal exploration -

A short editorial zine including spreads detailing the life of anime protagonist, Gon Freecss.

Cameron Hall
Cameron Hall

More by Cameron Hall

View profile
    • Like