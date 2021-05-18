Mima Juracak

Daily UI challenge - Sign up page

Daily UI challenge - Sign up page
Just got my first UI assignment for the Daily UI challenge and it was a Sign up page, so I came up with an idea of a cake recipe app for artisan cakes :)
Not quite suitable for Croatian market, haha... :)

Posted on May 18, 2021
