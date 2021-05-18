Mockup Planet

Free Framed Poster Mockup

Showcase your creative poster designs with our premium quality designed Free Framed Poster Mockup. Get the presentation via smart-object layer.

Mockup Description:
Place Image Via: Smart-object Layers
Dimensions: 5000×3750 px
File Format: PSD
Layered: Yes

