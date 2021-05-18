Cameron Hall

The Life of Gon Freecss 1/3

The Life of Gon Freecss 1/3 print concept design whitespace typography layout editorial layout magazine mockup zine editorial gon freecss hunter x hunter anime
Personal exploration -

A short editorial zine including spreads detailing the life of anime protagonist, Gon Freecss.

