Obesity Typographic Poster Design Part-1

Hello folks!
Checkout my new Conceptual Poster Design on the topic: 'Obesity'.
People who have obesity, compared to those with a healthy weight, are at increased risk for many serious diseases and health conditions, including heart strokes, high blood pressure, high LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol, or high levels of triglycerides etc.
This Obesity Poster series educate people about the serious comebacks of obesity with humour approach.
See the entire project on my behance and follow me for more projects:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119736583/Obesity-Typographic-Poster-Part-2