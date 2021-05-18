Virtual Jewelry try-on application UI(Concept)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a VIrtual Jewelry Try-on concept of WoWExp Technologies, whose Interaction and Visual Design was done by me when I was interning with them.
Do you like it then hit the L button and show some love :)
Contact me for any freelancing projects @ dharamlokhandwala@gmail.com