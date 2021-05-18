Federico Bonifacini

Rocky III (1982)

Federico Bonifacini
Federico Bonifacini
Hire Me
  • Save
Rocky III (1982) netflix movies boxer illustrator humor design art digital art character design vector illustration art sylvesterstallone characterdesign illustration rocky
Download color palette
Federico Bonifacini
Federico Bonifacini
Senior graphic artist
Hire Me

More by Federico Bonifacini

View profile
    • Like