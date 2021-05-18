Zoran Zelenika

AI in the Food Industry

AI in the Food Industry
Illustrations and cover design for the 'Ultimate guide to AI in the food industry' book, published by Creme Global. A slightly more playful and colorful approach to Creme designs, still rooted in that deep maastricht blue and Plain typeface.

Designer and pencil connoisseur.

