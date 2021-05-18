Nagarro Annual Report 2020 landing page

A brand is never really complete. A brand is more like an ever-going, undefined number of challenges approached with a common goal, baseline, and mindset. That’s how a brand evolves and matures.

Nagarro’s Annual Report for 2020 was one more step on the rebranding process that started in 2019 and got launched mid-last year.

Penned under the theme “A New Day”, the Annual Report shows a company going through a challenging year (for the entire world), and coming out bigger, better, refreshed, and now fully independent.

These pivoting times in a company are demanding but also opportunities to revamp, and we sure took the chance.

To host the Annual Report a simple landing page was developed highlighting the amazing Nagarro’s 2020 journey.

Illustrations and Editorial design by: Jorge Olino, Noel Cunningham, Ben Chemelski, Jasmeet Sondhi, and Peter Hammer.

Lottie Animation by Oleksandr Polishchuk.

Made with care.

