Nagarro Annual Report 2020 landing page

A brand is never really complete. A brand is more like an ever-going, undefined number of challenges approached with a common goal, baseline, and mindset. That’s how a brand evolves and matures.
Nagarro’s Annual Report for 2020 was one more step on the rebranding process that started in 2019 and got launched mid-last year.

Penned under the theme “A New Day”, the Annual Report shows a company going through a challenging year (for the entire world), and coming out bigger, better, refreshed, and now fully independent.
These pivoting times in a company are demanding but also opportunities to revamp, and we sure took the chance.

To host the Annual Report a simple landing page was developed highlighting the amazing Nagarro’s 2020 journey.

Check the Annual Report Shot here: https://dribbble.com/shots/15653770-Nagarro-Annual-Report-2020

Check the live website here https://annualreport.nagarro.com

Illustrations and Editorial design by: Jorge Olino, Noel Cunningham, Ben Chemelski, Jasmeet Sondhi, and Peter Hammer.
Lottie Animation by Oleksandr Polishchuk.

Made with care.

We are Nagarro
Digital Product Engineering company that is scaling design in a big way! We build products and experiences that inspire, excite, and delight. We work at scale — across all devices and digital mediums, and our people exist everywhere in the world (in 26 countries, to be exact).

Posted on May 18, 2021
