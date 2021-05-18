Nagarro Annual Report 2020 landing page

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
A brand is never really complete. A brand is more like an ever-going, undefined number of challenges approached with a common goal, baseline, and mindset. That’s how a brand evolves and matures.
Nagarro’s Annual Report for 2020 was one more step on the rebranding process that started in 2019 and got launched mid-last year.
Penned under the theme “A New Day”, the Annual Report shows a company going through a challenging year (for the entire world), and coming out bigger, better, refreshed, and now fully independent.
These pivoting times in a company are demanding but also opportunities to revamp, and we sure took the chance.
To host the Annual Report a simple landing page was developed highlighting the amazing Nagarro’s 2020 journey.
Check the Annual Report Shot here: https://dribbble.com/shots/15653770-Nagarro-Annual-Report-2020
Check the live website here https://annualreport.nagarro.com
Illustrations and Editorial design by: Jorge Olino, Noel Cunningham, Ben Chemelski, Jasmeet Sondhi, and Peter Hammer.
Lottie Animation by Oleksandr Polishchuk.
Made with care.
—
We are Nagarro
Digital Product Engineering company that is scaling design in a big way! We build products and experiences that inspire, excite, and delight. We work at scale — across all devices and digital mediums, and our people exist everywhere in the world (in 26 countries, to be exact).
