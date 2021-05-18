Lisa McCormick

Summer Time Illustrations

Summer Time Illustrations stickers outdoors summer vibes handlettering illustration tennis bike longboard skateboard character outside play summertime summer
  1. Screen Shot 2021-05-18 at 11.02.52 AM.png
  2. Screen Shot 2021-05-18 at 11.11.52 AM.png
  3. Screen Shot 2021-05-18 at 11.12.42 AM.png
  4. Screen Shot 2021-05-18 at 11.12.27 AM.png
  5. Screen Shot 2021-05-18 at 11.12.10 AM.png

I was drawing in my sketchbook an airplane tray table and daydreaming about the summer months ahead...This is what came of it.

