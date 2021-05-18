Kotinov Baatr

Kingseeker

Kotinov Baatr
Kotinov Baatr
  • Save
Kingseeker letter typography gothic music logo eagle logo raven logo music band black metal bird logo bird emblem mark k letter raven eagle logotype lettering
Download color palette

mark for music band Kingseeker from Oslo, Norway.

https://www.instagram.com/baatrdesign/

Kotinov Baatr
Kotinov Baatr

More by Kotinov Baatr

View profile
    • Like