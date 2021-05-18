Mike Ralph

Birthday Basketball Jersey Design

illustration vector typography adobe illustrator graphic design design
In celebration of my 44th birthday today, here is my personal basketball jersey design that pays tribute to the famous number 44 worn by the Syracuse great, Derrick Coleman, and other great players in Syracuse sports history.

Posted on May 18, 2021
    Like