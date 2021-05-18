Syed Mohammad Ammar

Food app concept 😋

Syed Mohammad Ammar
Syed Mohammad Ammar
  • Save
Food app concept 😋 home screen mobile design dailyui dailyuichallenge uidesign minimal design
Download color palette

Hello People
It's Friday and your fridge is almost empty and you don't want to do groceries. You are having a hunger attack 😖, so you take your phone and search for a perfect meal to treat yourself - few clicks later - a delicious pasta magically appears on your doorstep

I'm more than happy to share with you my recent exploration - Home Screen for Food app concept 😋

Show some love! hit "L".
Want to learn more about the BTS of this home screen?
Check my Instagram handle
@smammar14 and remember to hit the follow button!

Syed Mohammad Ammar
Syed Mohammad Ammar

More by Syed Mohammad Ammar

View profile
    • Like