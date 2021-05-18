Hello People

It's Friday and your fridge is almost empty and you don't want to do groceries. You are having a hunger attack 😖, so you take your phone and search for a perfect meal to treat yourself - few clicks later - a delicious pasta magically appears on your doorstep

I'm more than happy to share with you my recent exploration - Home Screen for Food app concept 😋

—

Show some love! hit "L".

Want to learn more about the BTS of this home screen?

Check my Instagram handle

@smammar14 and remember to hit the follow button!