Frame.io Big Sur app icon exploration

Frame.io Big Sur app icon exploration dark light ui figma spline macos minimal 3d big sur design logo icon app
dark light ui figma spline macos minimal 3d big sur design logo icon app
Last week I had a bit of free time to play with the Spline app to explore some 3D icons.

I created the Frame.io logo in the Spline app with sliced torus shapes and added a bunch of colorful lights around. Then I put it in Figma and created the textures and shadows in it. That's it!

Which one is your favorite? Light or Dark?

Posted on May 18, 2021
Product Design @frameio

