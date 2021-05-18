Denys Brustovskyi

Scandinavia Standard

Denys Brustovskyi
Denys Brustovskyi
  • Save
Scandinavia Standard figma minimal uiinspiration uiux ux ui clean ui white webdesign web
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Denys Brustovskyi
Denys Brustovskyi

More by Denys Brustovskyi

View profile
    • Like