Mysterious - Retrowave

Mysterious - Retrowave ferocious powerful retro design branding adobe photoshop digital art photomanipulation mystical superhero superwoman retro synthwave neon retrowave graphicdesgin design digital design
Collaboration with a photographer. Dtrxch. Concept was to create eye-catching visuals to stand out on social media. We wanted to make use of gel-lighting photography and soft duo-tones. He took the photo's and i created the visuals.

