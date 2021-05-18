Chus

80s Walkman: WatchOS Music UI Kit

80s Walkman: WatchOS Music UI Kit walkman figma design figma ui kit ui design product design watch music app music watchos
Simple UI Kit made for fun, inspired by 80's kids favourite portable player.

Comment below if you want to put your hands on the figma file 👇🏼

