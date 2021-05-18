Arnold Fejszés

Logofolio_first

Arnold Fejszés
Arnold Fejszés
  • Save
Logofolio_first art designs typography ui ux marketing portfolio logofolio logo design graphicdesign vectorart logotype vector illustrator creative brandidentity branding logodesign
Download color palette

Glad to see you here! I just posted a new Logofolio on Behance.

Follow the link below to see the full version.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119720873/Logofolio-_-first

Arnold Fejszés
Arnold Fejszés

More by Arnold Fejszés

View profile
    • Like