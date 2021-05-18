Tiago Santos

Frosted

Tiago Santos
Tiago Santos
  • Save
Frosted dailylogochallenge cupcake minimalistic outline line art logo design logo
Download color palette

Day 18 | Cupcake logo #dailylogochallenge

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Tiago Santos
Tiago Santos

More by Tiago Santos

View profile
    • Like