Lay

E-Commerce Landing Page Concept

Lay
Lay
Hire Me
  • Save
E-Commerce Landing Page Concept yellow purple ui dark layout ecommerce design design ecommerce shop ecommerce store web design website web landing page design landingpage landing
Download color palette

Hi there 👋

This is a concept for the main screen of an online skate shop.

What are your thoughts? Drop a comment below!

We are open to new projects! Contact us: sethbukonen@gmail.com

Lay
Lay
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lay

View profile
    • Like