Tiago Pontarolo | Graphic Designer

Zoeweb

Tiago Pontarolo | Graphic Designer
Tiago Pontarolo | Graphic Designer
  • Save
Zoeweb z zoeweb rebranding monogram logo icon typography mark branding brand logotype design
Download color palette

Projeto de rebranding para a Zoeweb.

Há mais de 15 anos no mercado de streaming, a Zoeweb se orgulha de ser uma das maiores empresas do Brasil em distribuição de vídeos online.

https://plataformalivecorporativa.com.br/

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Tiago Pontarolo | Graphic Designer
Tiago Pontarolo | Graphic Designer

More by Tiago Pontarolo | Graphic Designer

View profile
    • Like