Full portfolio website illustration

digital art plants robot nokia phone blackandwhite workspace apartment nyc cityscape dog poster art halftone texture illustration
Full illustration. I drew an apartment I wish I lived in with my imaginary dog.

This took me a lot longer to draw. Figuring out the perspective, lighting, playing with halftones, and some line hatching.

I'm still not 100% on the lighting and perspective but I wanted to finish within the deadline I set. I could make little changes forever but I'm content with what I've done.

