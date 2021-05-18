Le Germain Hotels | 24 Hour Case Crack 2021

The Problem:

COVID-19's strict travel restrictions and lockdowns have drastically impacted hotels, reducing international and domestic visitors alike. On top of the lack of customers from travel restrictions, traditional hotels face competition from cheaper substitutes of accomodation such as AirBnB.

The Goal:

To expand operations or offerings in order to maintain a competitive advantage and overcome the current COVID-19 environment.

The Solution:

Redesign Le Germain's hotels with hyper-personalisation in mind in order to refocus the business customer. In particular for Germain's business-centric ALT hotels, Germain should offer a floor specifically designed to accomodate hot-desking for international businessmen. In addition, ALT hotels should offer a range of business packages and options such as conference rooms, small team rooms and monitor hire.