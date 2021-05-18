Anugrah

Leafy - A Plant App UI Concept

Leafy - A Plant App UI Concept plantapp plant ui uidesign flat figma design app
I designed this Plant App UI using minimalistic approach.
I chose to go with a green tint as it brings calmness and tones well with the application.

Posted on May 18, 2021
