B.H.Ripon

Young star is a creative corporate minimal logo design

B.H.Ripon
B.H.Ripon
  • Save
Young star is a creative corporate minimal logo design corporate branding logo branding illustration typography new concept creative corporate modern clean branding graphic design
Download color palette

YOUNG STAR is a Creative corporate logo branding. This is a clean and minimalist logo. I create this conceptual logo for me when I spend my free time.

B.H.Ripon
B.H.Ripon

More by B.H.Ripon

View profile
    • Like