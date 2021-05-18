Laura Wächter

Héroes y villanos

Laura Wächter
Laura Wächter
  • Save
Héroes y villanos 2d coronavirus pandemic women comic style art artwork isometric editorial illustration editorial illustration photoshop
Héroes y villanos 2d coronavirus pandemic women comic style art artwork isometric editorial illustration editorial illustration photoshop
Héroes y villanos 2d coronavirus pandemic women comic style art artwork isometric editorial illustration editorial illustration photoshop
Héroes y villanos 2d coronavirus pandemic women comic style art artwork isometric editorial illustration editorial illustration photoshop
Download color palette
  1. heroesvillanos.jpg
  2. heroesvillanosmockup.jpg
  3. heroesvillanos2.jpg
  4. heroesvillanos3.jpg

Editorial illustration for El País Semanal, about how the global crisis under the pandemic situation is not leading us to actually rethink our way of life.

The trash we produce never disappears, it just changes place.

Client: El País Semanal
Art Direction: Diego Areso
Year: 2020

Check the project here

You can find me here :)
Website | Instagram | Behance

Laura Wächter
Laura Wächter

More by Laura Wächter

View profile
    • Like