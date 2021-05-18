Alet Homepage Animation

Hi friends,

This is the 2nd part of the homepage concept created as a part of the design exploration phase for a Copenhagen-based group of creative communicators with storytelling at their core called Alet.

It focuses on the expertise of the studio communicating what services do they provide and how they can be helpful to the clients. The page ends with a Contact section that has a very subtle hover animation effect to it provoking users' interest to reach out.

More concepts to be revealed on this exciting project so remember to stay tuned. The final version is also in the works and will be released in the upcoming weeks.

P.S. I've recently restarted my account on Savee. Make sure to subscribe to learn about the things which inspire me https://savee.it/zhenyary/