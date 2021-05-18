Amelie Gualandris

Merch Creation

Amelie Gualandris
Amelie Gualandris
  • Save
Merch Creation logoinspiration designinspiration webdesigners uidesign uiux webdesigner uidesigner designer branddesigner branddesign branding packagingpro designergraphique graphicdesigner graphicdesign graphic
Download color palette

I had the pleasure to create the visual identity for a new organization called The Melody Movement. They aim to work with refugees and enhance the quality of life in camps by sharing and creating music.

Logo made with Figma and Illustrator! 🚀

Amelie Gualandris
Amelie Gualandris

More by Amelie Gualandris

View profile
    • Like