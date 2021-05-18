Arup Sarkar

Redesigning Hangout

Arup Sarkar
Arup Sarkar
  • Save
Redesigning Hangout ui design ux uiux hangout google
Download color palette

I went to google hangouts official site and found that due to its background color and navbar options color are the same, so while scrolling they get hidden and may cause user problem.
So I came up with the thought of redesigning the site, in my own way

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Arup Sarkar
Arup Sarkar

More by Arup Sarkar

View profile
    • Like