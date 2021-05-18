Cupcake Animation | Maryville University

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Created for the 52 & You fundraising campaign by Maryville University and the Scottish Walker Rite Clinic. This animation was sent as a thank you to every donor, and was even specifically sited as the main reason for a $20k donation.
We're not saying all our animations will get you $20k... but we're also not NOT saying that.