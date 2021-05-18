Tyler Sayer

Cupcake Animation | Maryville University

Tyler Sayer
Tyler Sayer
  • Save
Download color palette

Created for the 52 & You fundraising campaign by Maryville University and the Scottish Walker Rite Clinic. This animation was sent as a thank you to every donor, and was even specifically sited as the main reason for a $20k donation.

We're not saying all our animations will get you $20k... but we're also not NOT saying that.

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Tyler Sayer
Tyler Sayer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Like