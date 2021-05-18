Saas website ui design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
One of the types of the most trending websites is the Saas website. With the increase in the software business, it is very important to have a good and well-designed website for your product so that users can choose by choosing you. Keeping every important aspect in mind I designed this dark-themed Saas website UI and also its prototype
Hope you guys like it.
if you have any feedback please let me know