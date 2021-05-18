Pierre Berthalon

Mensana | Website Design mental copywriting brand identity brand design branding website design website mental health awareness mental health mentalhealth minimal web design webdesign
A website for a mental health platform addressed to companies.

The goal was to give a very human and positive feel to the website, since the subject can be sensitive and even more when it's in the professional environment.

