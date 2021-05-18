👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi everyone!
This is my first mobile project! The concept of mobile app notepad for writing creative ideas. Easily create, record, store, structure, edit and customize the style of your notes.
Watch the full version of the project on my Behance
Hope you like it and give me a feedback :)