Ksenia Nad

Ksenia Nad
Ksenia Nad
calendar simple todo list todo mobile app app notes app note design ux ui figma
Hi everyone!

This is my first mobile project! The concept of mobile app notepad for writing creative ideas. Easily create, record, store, structure, edit and customize the style of your notes.

Watch the full version of the project on my Behance

Hope you like it and give me a feedback :)

Posted on May 18, 2021
Ksenia Nad
Ksenia Nad

