Vardan Goyal

#2 Animated icons

Vardan Goyal
Vardan Goyal
  • Save
#2 Animated icons xd prototype sliders animated icons design ui
Download color palette

Simple layout design to showcase animated icons

Checkout prototype: https://adobe.ly/3ynqX60

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Vardan Goyal
Vardan Goyal

More by Vardan Goyal

View profile
    • Like