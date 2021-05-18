GLACIER'S END main page

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi there!
I am glad to share with you a part of my mentoring work. I am constantly learning and developing my visual skills, I consider it a necessary part of every designer's working time.
I finished this shot about a month ago, and I'm waiting to know your opinion about it😉
Follow my Behance https://www.behance.net/sia_lanceva
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sia_lanceva/