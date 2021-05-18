Oday Jano

Menu Design 02

Oday Jano
Oday Jano
  • Save
Menu Design 02 logo graphic design design branding restaurant branding food truck logo design restaurant logo restaurant menu design restaurant menu menu design menu
Download color palette

Check full branding kit ==> https://www.talesofarts.com/portfolio
---
Logo Design and Branding project for Mommy's Food Truck in London, UK.

Oday Jano
Oday Jano

More by Oday Jano

View profile
    • Like