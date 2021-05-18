Oday Jano

Logo Design 06

Logo Design 06 brand identity illustration business card brand design graphic design design branding art food trucks food truck logodesign logo
Check full branding kit ==> https://www.talesofarts.com/portfolio
Logo Design and Branding project for Mommy's Food Truck in London, UK.

