Throughout the pandemic, companies have looked for solutions to minimize human contact for enhanced safety while continuing to deliver essential services. We helped a healthcare client do just that through a contactless blood and plasma donation app.

The client ⚒️

This innovative medical technology company creates solutions for hospitals, clinics, and blood centers to help organizations improve patient care and economic outcomes.

The challenge ❓

Motivated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the client was looking for a contactless solution to safely coordinate blood and plasma donations in the most efficient way possible.

The solution 💡

We developed an app that allows people seeking to donate to schedule their appointments. At the donation center, the user scans a QR code through the app to check-in and receive instructions for where to go to donate. As profile data is collected, the app provides users with recommendations (for new available appointment times or compensation at different centers, for example).

The services 🔍

- User stories

- Wireframing

- Design system

- Prototyping

