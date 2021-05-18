Oday Jano

Poster Design 01

Poster Design 01 logo design illustration business card brand design graphic design design branding art restaurant branding restaurant poster art poster design
Check full branding kit ==> https://www.talesofarts.com/portfolio
Logo Design and Branding project for Lazeez Express in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

