Gaz Newton - Colorado [single] - type tests

Gaz Newton - Colorado [single] - type tests typography scanner type distorted type album art gaz newton the shop sbh
Part of the variation work done for the artwork pertaining to the track Colorado includes distortion experiments.

These are all done manually, while scanning the printed type bits needed for the cover. It's really fun, and you ought to try it too, but DON'T LOOK DIRECTLY IN THE SCANNER LIGHT. It's bad for you.

Rebound of
Gaz Newton - Colorado [single]
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Posted on May 18, 2021
