ProFriend - part 1

characterdesign illustrations communication socialmedia design ui
This is the home page (first screen) of the social networking site ProFriend aimed at helping people to go networking in their neighborhood.

The page is created entirely with css in Apache NetBeansApache NetBeans IDE 12.3.
As for the vector illustration, it was my first one, made back in 2020.

Posted on May 18, 2021
