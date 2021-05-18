Oday Jano

Logo Design 02

Oday Jano
Oday Jano
  • Save
Logo Design 02 website design brand design brand identity logo design design graphic design branding art logo
Download color palette

Check full branding kit ==> https://www.talesofarts.com/portfolio
---
Logo Design and Branding project for Deep Touch Beauty Salon in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

Oday Jano
Oday Jano

More by Oday Jano

View profile
    • Like