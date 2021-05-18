Figma Tips Plugin

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Figma Tips is a plugin that helps you up your design game in Figma by watching short tutorial videos about designing in Figma!
What you can do:
• Watch tutorial videos in Figma as you design
• Save a tip to a file to share tips with others
• Share tips via Twitter
• Save your favorite tips to a saved list in the plugin
Install here: https://www.figma.com/community/plugin/973621811122426089/Figma-Tips