Martynas Eidukevičius

Mon K Logo Design

Martynas Eidukevičius
Martynas Eidukevičius
  • Save
Mon K Logo Design black and white sharp modern flat minimalism minimalist minimal symbol logo design
Download color palette

A logo design for a photography brand.

Martynas Eidukevičius
Martynas Eidukevičius

More by Martynas Eidukevičius

View profile
    • Like