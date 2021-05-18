Oday Jano

Business Card Design 01

Oday Jano
Oday Jano
  • Save
Business Card Design 01 logo business card mockup business card art graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Check full branding kit ==> https://www.talesofarts.com/portfolio
---
Logo Design and Branding project for Adnspire Media LLC in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

Oday Jano
Oday Jano

More by Oday Jano

View profile
    • Like