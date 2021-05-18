Ingrid Burgess

Nehemiah House

Ingrid Burgess
Ingrid Burgess
  • Save
Nehemiah House brand identity logodesigner logo design illustration branding
Download color palette

Nehemiah is a Non-Profit organization.
For work inquires:
iburgess@ictodsgn.com
www.ictodsgn.com
+1 703.640.4598

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Ingrid Burgess
Ingrid Burgess

More by Ingrid Burgess

View profile
    • Like