Food Ordering Service App

Food Ordering Service App
Hello everyone! Let us represent you our new shot — a service for ordering products from suppliers 🛍

On the shot, you can find a search engine where you can customize the parameters and find the products you need and add them to the cart 🛒

Also, there is a page with the specific product, where the basic information is located. You can find there the description and price, and also choose how much of the product you need 💸

🍊 The accent color is orange. It evokes interest in food and gives a sense of security, because suppliers need to inspire confidence in people who order products from them.

This app is the efficient search and ordering of products 🍢

Created by Olga Kopceva

