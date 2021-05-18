Food Ordering Service App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello everyone! Let us represent you our new shot — a service for ordering products from suppliers 🛍
On the shot, you can find a search engine where you can customize the parameters and find the products you need and add them to the cart 🛒
Also, there is a page with the specific product, where the basic information is located. You can find there the description and price, and also choose how much of the product you need 💸
🍊 The accent color is orange. It evokes interest in food and gives a sense of security, because suppliers need to inspire confidence in people who order products from them.
This app is the efficient search and ordering of products 🍢
Created by Olga Kopceva
